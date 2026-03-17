Red Sox's Roman Anthony Turns Heads, Including Bryce Harper

When it is all said and done, one of the biggest bright spots from the 2026 World Baseball Classic is going to be the fact that Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony was able to show the baseball world what he can do on the world stage.

Anthony, the 21-year-old outfielder who wasn't even on Team USA at first, has played in six games in the World Baseball Classic, not including Tuesday's championship, and is slashing .318/.423/.591 with two homers, seven RBIs, four walks, five runs scored and has a 1.014 OPS. He's tied for the team lead in homers with Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and is just one off from the tournament lead. Anthony wasn't even going to be on Team USA before Corbin Carroll got hurt. Now, he's leading the team with his seven RBIs. Anthony's solo shot against Team Dominican Republic was the difference and what put Team USA in the championship game.

Red Sox fans should be happy

Mar 15, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; United States left fielder Roman Anthony (3) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Dominican Republic during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

ROMAN ANTHONY GIVES TEAM USA THE LEAD! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/JjEYhF0rQe — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 16, 2026

Anthony's performance has caught the attention of peers on Team USA as well. Eight-time All-Star and two-time Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper said Boston fans "should be happy" right now, as shared by The Athletic's Johnny Flores Jr.

"Boston should be really happy. Fans of Boston should be really happy as well,” Harper said to Flores. “He’s a big-market player. He comes through in big spots. It’s a lot of fun to watch him play.”

Throughout the tournament, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge also had nothing but positive things to say.

"Me and [Bryce Harper] have been kind of joking around that [Bobby Witt Jr.] and Roman are going to be in this, representing the USA for the next 10, 15 years," Judge said, "… Hopefully when we’re the old guys in here in a couple years, they still want us on the team," Judge said as transcribed by Healey.

Boston fans got a glimpse of what Anthony can do last season. Throughout the World Baseball Classic, he has been able to show the entire baseball world. When you have future Hall of Famers saying that you are special, that's saying something. It's one thing for some analyst or writer to say Anthony is great. Listen to his teammates on Team USA. If he can stay healthy, there is no limit on what he can do.