Former Red Sox Pitcher Quietly Dominating Since May Trade
The Boston Red Sox have gone through a lot of pitchers this season.
That can be said about every team in Major League Baseball at this point. There are just about four weeks left in the regular season. The Red Sox have just 23 games left in the season, they have already played 139 games. Over the course of the long season, you're going to go through pitchers left and right.
As injuries picked up, specifically early on, the Red Sox had some unexpected faces in the starting rotation. For example, Sean Newcomb won a job in the rotation early on due to the injuries that were piling up. He signed a minor league deal with Boston back in January and had a 3.95 ERA in 12 appearances -- including five starts -- with Boston. The Red Sox designated him for assignment in May, though, and he was traded to the Athletics.
The Red Sox moved on from Sean Newcomb this season
Since then, he has thrived with the Athletics. The Athletics have used Newcomb exclusively out of the bullpen and in 31 appearances he has pitched to a 2.05 ERA. Overall, Newcomb has made 43 appearances this year -- including his time in Boston -- and has a career-best 2.96 ERA to go along with an 87-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 85 innings pitched.
Boston is in a good place, but seeing those numbers certainly stings a bit. The Red Sox have one of the top overall bullpens in baseball right now, but Newcomb's 2.05 ERA over his last 31 appearances certainly could've helped.
The Red Sox traded away Newcomb and then he turned it up a notch. Boston did the same with Quinn Priester. He was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers and has had a breakout season. The Red Sox have made some great decisions this season. That's why they look like they are going to make the playoffs for the first time in a few years. But, looking at these numbers, it's unlucky he wasn't able to do that in Boston.
