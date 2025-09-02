Evaluating 3 Key Offseason Red Sox Decisions: Where Are They Now?
There has been a lot of positive buzz around the Boston Red Sox's front office recently.
That is, of course, for some of the players that the club has brought in. Also, this is in reference to early contract extensions the team has signed. Just last offseason alone, the Red Sox brought in Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman, and Aroldis Chapman among others. The Red Sox have inked Crochet and Chapman to extensions. On top of this, the Red Sox signed Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell to extensions as well.
Boston's front office has been active and the team's Steven Matz trade this summer already looks like a winter as well. Most of the buzz has been about the guys the club has brought in. But, what about the guys they didn't?
Let's take a look back at three decisions from this past offseason:
Did the Red Sox get the moves right?
Kenley Jansen - Current Team: Los Angeles Angels
Jansen is having a great year. He has a 2.94 ERA in 55 appearances. It's his best season ERA-wise since 2021. But, Chapman has been the best closer in baseball. Jansen landed a similar one-year deal to Chapman, but Boston looks smart for this move as well.
Tyler O'Neill - Current Team: Baltimore Orioles
It hasn't been O'Neill's year. In 2024, he had 31 home runs and 61 RBIs for Boston in 113 games played. But, he's only played in 43 games for the Orioles this season and has eight home runs to show for that. He was a great member of the Red Sox last year, but clearly this looks like the right decision, especially with all of the outfield depth the team has.
Nick Pivetta - Current Team: San Diego Padres
This is the one that stings the most. Pivetta is 13-4 with a 2.84 ERA in 27 starts. While this is the case, the Red Sox did try to keep him. They offered the qualifiying offer when people thought it was a shock to do so. He ended up landing a surprisingly-large deal in San Diego and has taken a significant step forward after pitching to a 4.14 ERA last year. He has a career 4.50 ERA, there's no way anyone could've seen this coming.
