Former Red Sox Vet Shining With Yankees In Triple-A; Trade Coming?
A former Boston Red Sox utility man is turning heads in Triple-A with the New York Yankees organization.
On Sunday, FanSided’s Robert Murray gave the player his flowers in a post to X:
“A veteran bat who’s performed well in Triple-A is Dom Smith, who has four homers in his last eight games,” Murray said.
“Smith had played more outfield recently to expand his versatility. He could provide immediate help for a team that needs a left-handed first base/outfield/DH bat.”
Entering Sunday, Smith was slashing .256/.338/.442 with six home runs and 23 RBI for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders in 129 at-bats this season.
In 2024, Smith was a key contributor for the Red Sox, signing a one-year deal on May 1 to fill in for the injured Triston Casas. Over 83 games, he slashed .237/.317/.390, hitting six home runs and driving in 34 RBI while providing steady defense.
Boston manager Alex Cora praised Smith’s impact. Smith’s 96 wRC+ showed he was just below league average offensively, but his clutch hits and glove work were invaluable.
This year, Smith signed a minor league deal with the Yankees on January 13, but opted out on March 21 after failing to make the Opening Day roster, despite a strong spring (.297/.289/.568, three homers).
He re-signed with New York on March 30 and has since thrived in Triple-A, adding outfield reps to his first base and DH skill set, as noted by Murray.
Teams like the Boston Red Sox, needing first base depth after Casas’ 2025 season-ending injury, could pursue a reunion. The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are also potential suitors.
Smith’s versatility, experience, and low-cost contract make him a prime target, and he’s putting teams on notice with the recent power surge.
More MLB: Red Sox Promote Rising Star Outfielder; What's Next For Prospect?