Red Sox Promote Rising Star Outfielder; What's Next For Prospect?
The Boston Red Sox promoted one of the organization’s most promising prospects on Sunday.
Boston’s minor-league pipeline, one of the strongest in Major League Baseball, is headlined by top prospects Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony, both considered among the top 10 prospects in the land.
Mayer and Anthony have garnered national attention, and for good reason. Yet, the Red Sox’s farm system boasts depth beyond these two elite stars, with several under-the-radar players making waves and climbing the ranks.
On Sunday, one such talent earned a significant step forward, per Beyond the Monster’s Andrew Parker.
“Source: The Red Sox are promoting Jhostynxon Garcia to Triple-A Worcester,” Parker posted on Sunday night.
The 22-year-old outfielder, known as “The Password” for his unique name, has been a breakout performer in 2025. With the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, he's posted a .265/.366/.407 slash line (entering Sunday), hitting three home runs, driving in 17 RBI, and stealing four bases across 113 at-bats in 32 games.
Garcia, a Venezuela native, signed with Boston as an international free agent in 2019 for $350,000.
After a delayed start due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Garcia surged in 2024, hitting 23 home runs across three levels. Added to the 40-man roster last November, Garcia’s five-tool potential positions him as a name to watch.
As Boston's big league club continues to navigate a tough stretch, its pipeline remains an exciting entity; could Mayer and Anthony call-ups be coming soon?
