Garrett Crochet Has Aaron Judge Message After Red Sox-Yankees Clash
Is Garrett Crochet vs. Aaron Judge becoming its own rivalry?
The Boston Red Sox got a much-needed win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night, re-establishing a three-game cushion in the tightening American League Wild Card picture. But even with such high stakes, it was hard not to appreciate the separate battle going on between the best pitcher and hitter in the AL East.
Crochet struck out Judge in both of his first two at-bats of the game on six swings and misses. However, when he came to the plate for a third time, Judge ambushed a first-pitch 98-mph fastball and sent it into the Boston bullpen for his 48th home run of the season.
Garrett Crochet sounds off on Aaron Judge battles
After the Red Sox got a much-needed 6-4 win, Crochet's 16th of the season, the 26-year-old ace marveled at Judge's consistency as the latter goes for a third Most Valuable Player Award in the last four seasons.
“He’s looking down the barrel of another MVP,” Crochet said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “I don’t think it’s been a secret since he entered the league that he’s one of the best players, if not the best. So it’s always an intense at-bat and one that I feel like I’ve risen to the challenge for. Just trying to keep him in the park is tough, but just doing the best I can.”
Judge went just 2-for-13 against Crochet this season and struck out an incredible 10 times. However, both hits were statement home runs, including an even more memorable one that traveled 443 feet back in June to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the ninth inning.
Crochet enjoyed the battles with Judge all season and has plenty more to look forward to, as both are under contract for the next six years.
“Anytime that you’re facing one of the best is very enjoyable,” Crochet said, per Smith. “It means a little bit more, and I feel like getting him out just juices the dugout a little bit.”
Could the two square off in the first round of the playoffs? It would be a fitting conclusion to a battle that has captivated fans of both teams all season.
More MLB: Red Sox's Magic Number Drops By Two After Critical Win Vs. Yankees