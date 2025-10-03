Garrett Crochet Has Painful Red Sox Reality Check After Incredible Season
The Boston Red Sox were outclassed by the New York Yankees on the whole this week, but not so when Garrett Crochet was on the mound.
Crochet pitched 7 2/3 brilliant innings on Tuesday to cap off his first season in Boston. He certainly hoped at the time that the season wouldn't be over, but his team couldn't pull out one more win to send the Yankees packing.
Now that the season is over, the Red Sox must ultimately shift into offseason mode. And Crochet is fully aware of how painful that reality is, but he doesn't want the team to lose sight of the fact that they're well set up for the future.
Crochet's parting message for Red Sox
“The season coming to an end when you don’t expect it to kind of slaps you in the face,” said Crochet, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “It’s just awkward, man. Everyone’s feeling bitter. … Most of us are going to be watching the World Series here in three weeks, wishing it was us, thinking it should’ve been us.”
“It sucks to say right now that we’re looking forward. But ultimately, that’s our reality. Right now, it’s kind of that, ‘So what? Next pitch’ mentality. Next pitch for us is in five months.”
The Red Sox's rotation certainly has good bones, with Crochet returning as the ace for at least the next five years. They could really use a true No. 2 to take the pressure off him, but those aren't easy to come by, whether it's via free agency or trade.
In his first season in Boston, Crochet delivered a 2.59 ERA in 205 1/3 innings (most in the American League) while striking out 255 batters (most in all of baseball). He struck out 11 more in his first-ever postseason start, throwing a career-high 117 pitches.
His workload will be something to monitor next season (as it is with every star pitcher these days), but Crochet seems to have all the motivation necessary to keep leading the charge in the rotation as the Red Sox look to re-enter the World Series conversation.
