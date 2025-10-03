Red Sox Predicted To Acquire $25M Rays All-Star In Offseason Blockbuster
A season of ups, downs, and total chaos for the Boston Red Sox came skidding to a halt on Thursday night.
In general, an 89-73 campaign and a trip back to the postseason after three years away should be considered a success. But losing to the New York Yankees in the postseason is never an acceptable outcome for this franchise, especially after winning Game 1 to put them on the brink of elimination.
What the series also laid bare is that this Red Sox lineup simply isn't good enough to win a championship yet. Even if Roman Anthony returns and plays 162 games next season, they need a good amount more firepower to cement themselves as contenders.
Red Sox predicted to trade for Yandy Díaz
The free-agent market is flush with bats, and we'll be exploring that market on this site all winter. But on Friday, one baseball writer instead predicted that a trade would be the Red Sox's primary vehicle for an upgrade.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer projected the Red Sox's opening day lineup for next season, and batting in the designated hitter slot, he had current Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz.
"This assumes the Rays exercise the $12 million option they hold on Díaz for next season, which seems like an easy call," Rymer wrote. "For the last four seasons, he's been a .301 hitter who has twice topped 20 home runs.
"The Red Sox were reportedly coveting the 34-year-old veteran ahead of the trade deadline. Were they to do so again, they would stand to gain a high-reliability hitter who could work as their everyday DH and platoon with Triston Casas at first base."
Díaz was one of the best hitters in the sport this year after the All-Star break, putting up the fifth-best batting average (.326) and the eighth-best OPS (.944). While it's true that the Red Sox were interested in him at the trade deadline, the Rays never gave them anything close to a reasonable price tag.
Might that change this offseason? It's also worth noting that Díaz has a $10 million club option for 2027 that jumps to $13 million if he gets 500 plate appearances next season, so realistically, you're hoping to land him on a two-year, $25 million deal.
More MLB: Red Sox Star Trevor Story Hints At Where He Wants To Play Next Season