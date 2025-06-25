Garrett Crochet Joins Legends Pedro Martinez, Roger Clemens In Red Sox History
It should not be lost, amid the disappointment of yet another one-run loss for the Boston Red Sox, just how brilliant Garrett Crochet was on Tuesday night.
Crochet pitched seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He departed with a 1-0 lead, but Angels rookie Christian Moore took over the game, hitting a game-tying home run in the eighth and a two-run walk-off shot in the bottom of the 10th.
The loss dropped the Red Sox to 40-41 at the halfway point of the season, and it was a microcosm of their season so far. Because Crochet was absolutely brilliant, but the rest of the Boston lineup couldn't support him.
According to color analyst Will Middlebrooks on the NESN broadcast, Crochet joined three Cy Young Award winners--Chris Sale, Pedro Martinez, and Roger Clemens--as the only Red Sox pitchers to pitch seven or more scoreless innings and strike out at least 10 batters against the Angels.
Crochet may have taken the unofficial lead in the AL Cy Young race last night. He leads all of baseball with 135 strikeouts, and thanks to Detroit Tigers star Tarik Skubal's clunker, he has the third-best ERA in the AL at 2.06, leapfrogging Skubal at 2.29.
But the Angels are now 4-1 against the Red Sox on the season, and the two teams are in a virtual tie in the standings, 2 1/2 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the American League's final Wild Card spot.
The Red Sox haven't supported Crochet at all, and it's cost them a handful of wins. In his last eight starts, he's given up a total of 13 earned runs (1.63 per game), and his team is only 4-4 in those games.
There's no doubt Crochet has been the ace this team needed. There's no telling where they'd be without him. But they've also failed to take advantage of his brilliance, and they'll probably pay dearly for it by the end of the season.
