Garrett Crochet's Latest Comments On $170 Million Extension Will Fire Up Red Sox Fans
The Boston Red Sox identified Garrett Crochet as the man they wanted leading their starting rotation for the foreseeable future, and they got the job done.
After trading four top prospects to the Chicago White Sox for Crochet in December, the Red Sox closed the loop by extending Crochet on a six-year, $170 million extension earlier this week, which keeps him tied to the club through at least 2030.
It's been a celebratory week for Crochet, who threw eight scoreless innings for the first time in his career two nights after the extension was signed. The 25-year-old lefty is hoping to build on his All-Star appearance in 2024 by showing he can be an ace for the foreseeable future, and Boston will be his proving ground.
On Friday, Crochet held a press conference announcing his extension, and in his opening statements, he made it clear just how excited he was to represent the Red Sox for the prime years of his blossoming career.
"With this contract comes with a lot of responsibility, and I intend on wearing the Red Sox uniform for the next several years with honor and respect, and just being the best player I can be,” Crochet said, per WEEI's Tom Carroll.
"With AC and the rest of the coaching staff and all of my teammates here, this is something that I felt at home with right away. They made the immediate impression on me, and I couldn't be more excited to be donning this uniform for the next several years."
Crochet has a $30 million player option for 2031, so if he plays out the duration of this contract, he'll play for the Red Sox through either his age-31 or age-32 season. It was a massive financial commitment for a pitcher with only one year of starting experience under his belt, but everything Crochet is showing indicates he can be the ace Boston needs.
Next up for Crochet will be a long-awaited Fenway Park debut, as the Red Sox begin their first homestand of the season on Friday. The lefty will take to the hill on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
