Giants Legend Comments On Explosive Rafael Devers Report
The Boston Red Sox moved on from Rafael Devers in large part because of all of the drama of the season so far.
Devers is a superstar-level player who was the best slugger in the Boston lineup, but clearly the drama became too much to bear and the club opted to move on and trade him to the San Francisco Giants. It all -- at least publicly -- stemmed from ill feelings about position changes at the start. Devers initially didn't want to switch from third base to designated hitter and then from DH to first base. The communication seems to have been an issue with Devers being told one thing and then another happening.
Clearly, resentment grew and Devers publicly refused to move to first base and shortly after he was traded to the San Francisco Giants.
In his first press conference in San Francisco, one thing that stood out was that he did say he would pick up a first base mitt over there and do whatever he could for the team.
Devers hasn't seen any game action yet at first base and it was shared by WEEI Red Sox play-by-play man Will Flemming on Tuesday that he has heard that Giants legend Will Clark offered to help Devers, but the former Red Sox star didn't show up.
Clark responded and gave more context to the reason why Devers no-showed.
"Friday, Saturday, Sunday, he did not come out early, at all. Period, not all. In fact, he didn’t even hit on the field,” Clark said while joining the 'No Filter Network.' “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry, Will. I’m so sorry...'
“I know what the (expletive) happened. I said, he didn’t want to go out and be at first base and be 20 feet in front of their freaking dugout with what went on in Boston, and now he’s working with me at first base. He didn’t want to have to go through all that (expletive) through the press in the media. So, I completely understand...
“But Rafael Devers, the next time I’m in San Francisco, your ass will be on the field at first base, just letting you know that. Even if I gotta go grab you by the (expletive) back of the neck and drag your ass out there, you will be at first base."
This is in reference to the fact that the Red Sox were in town when the workouts would've occured so he would've been taking the grounders just feet away from his old teammates and the team he refused to play first base for.
If all of the drama earlier in the season didn't happen, this would probably be nothing. But, Devers had the drama with Boston with a lot of it centered around playing first base. He said he would play first base for the Giants and very quickly seemingly snubbed a team legend.
