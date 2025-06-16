Giants Star Discusses Red Sox-Rafael Devers Trade While Playing Vs. Dodgers
The San Francisco Giants made a seismic move with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
The Giants acquired Red Sox superstar Rafael Devers in a blockbuster trade that sent shockwaves through Major League Baseball.
Giants shortstop Willy Adames couldn’t contain his excitement about the addition of Devers, sharing his thoughts while mic’d up during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“Me personally, I'm thrilled to have him on the team,” Adames said of Devers.
“Obviously, he's one of the best hitters in the game. To have him on the team, I think it's gonna help us to do a lot of damage in this division. Obviously, we need a bat like him in this lineup. So now, when we get (Matt Chapman back in the lineup, it's gonna be exciting.”
Adames’ enthusiasm is well-founded. Devers, a three-time All-Star, brings elite offensive firepower to San Francisco.
Through 73 games in 2025, the 28-year-old is slashing .272/.401/.504 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs, making him a perfect fit for a Giants team that has struggled to generate consistent offense.
Devers’ ability to spray line drives to all fields and punish fastballs will add a dynamic element to a lineup that ranks 22nd in team OPS (.688) entering Monday.
The trade comes at a critical juncture for the Giants, who sit at 41-31, two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
With Chapman sidelined by a hamstring strain (expected return: late June), Devers could slot seamlessly into the lineup at third base, offering stability and star power.
Adames seems to see Devers as the catalyst for a deep playoff push in San Francisco. Devers’ track record—averaging 30 HRs and 90 RBIs per 162 games since 2019—backs Adames’ confidence.
If Devers maintains his form and Chapman returns healthy, the Giants’ lineup could indeed “do a lot of damage,” as Adames predicts, potentially vaulting them past rivals like the Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the race for October.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Gold Glover For Pitching Help