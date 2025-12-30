Red Sox Officially Close Rafael Devers Chapter With New No. 11

The Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers away this past June and it seems like the last trace of him may be gone.

On Tuesday, "Red Sox Stats" on X shared that Marcelo Mayer is switching numbers from No. 39 to Devers' old No. 11 jersey. Shortly afterward, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news while also noting that Sonny Gray is taking No. 54 and Willson Contreras is taking No. 40.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Marcelo Mayer is switching from number 39 to 11," "Red Sox Stats" posted on X. "Nate Eaton is switching from number 40 to 18."

Marcelo Mayer is switching from number 39 to 11



Nate Eaton is switching from number 40 to 18 — Stats (@redsoxstats) December 30, 2025

"Mayer takes Devers' No. 11. Other numbers: Sonny Gray -- 54. Willson Contreras -- 40," Cotillo wrote on X.

The Red Sox have a new No. 11

Mayer takes Devers' No. 11. Other numbers:



Sonny Gray -- 54

Willson Contreras -- 40 https://t.co/btxeMgBUcr — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) December 30, 2025

Devers wore the No. 11 throughout his Red Sox career. Now, he wears the No. 16 for the San Francisco Giants as Carl Hubbell's No. 11 is retired. Boston shocked the baseball world this past June by sending Devers to the Giants in a package that brought back Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks to Boston, along with James Tibbs III and righty Jose Bello. Tibbs has since been traded by the club to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the deal that brought Dustin May to town.

Devers seemingly was going to be the long-term third baseman and face of the organization for years to come. He's just 29 years old and had the big, long-term deal. But, the Red Sox moved on after a dramatic 2025 campaign. Alex Bregman played third base in his place, and now he's a free agent.

Now, Mayer figures to be a guy the club can build around. He was the team's top prospect at one point and was a part of the "Big 3" with Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell. He made his big league debut in 2025 when Bregman hurt his quad and now is expected to have a significant role in 2026 -- either at third base or second base. There's a new No. 11 in town.

More MLB: Red Sox Free Agent Pitch For 10-Veteran, Lefty Hurler