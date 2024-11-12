Giants Superstar Predicted To Sign $158 Million Deal With Red Sox
It wouldn't be too shocking if the Boston Red Sox pulled off a big move in the near future.
Boston is on the prowl for an upgrade for the starting rotation. The Red Sox are just one piece away from making some serious noise, and it has been reported that the club isn't afraid to open up their wallet in order to bring someone to town.
It would be surprising if the Red Sox didn't add a lefty this winter because Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito all are righties. It makes sense to add a lefty and Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicted that the Red Sox will do so by signing San Francisco Giants star Blake Snell to a five-year, $158 million deal.
"Contract Prediction: Five years, $158 million," Kelly said. "Team Prediction: Boston Red Sox. So much has been made about the shortcomings of Blake Snell. Yes, he's not a workhorse. He's more likely to go five or six innings when he takes the ball than seven or eight innings. That's something to consider as you determine whether he is worth a major investment.
With that said, this is one of seven players in MLB history to win a Cy Young Award in both leagues. He rebounded from a difficult first half this past season with the Giants to perform like one of the best pitchers in baseball after the All-Star break, posting a 1.45 ERA across 12 starts in the second half of the season."
Boston could use Snell and can afford a deal of that nature. It almost makes too much sense.
