‘Good Chance’ Red Sox Star Makes Monumental Return At Fenway Park
The Boston Red Sox have a reinforcement coming back who could be with the team as soon as Saturday.
Boston signed Liam Hendriks before the 2024 season and hasn’t made his team debut, yet. It’s been a long road for him since his last big league appearance on June 9th, 2023 as a member of the Chicago White Sox.
He battled cancer before that and returned just in time to suffer an elbow injury undergo Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the 2024 season — at least in the majors. He made a few rehab appearances down the stretch but the Red Sox were out of the mix for a playoff spot so Boston didn't rush him back.
It’s been sad that he hasn’t debuted with the yet with the Red Sox as he's clearly been working really hard to get back, but that come as soon as Saturday, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"Alex Cora says there is a 'good chance' Liam Hendriks will be activated for Saturday's game," Browne shared.
As of writing, it hasn't been shared by the team whether or not the move actually will happen, but talk about a potential big moment? Hendriks hasn't take a big league mound since 2023 and could return for a game at Fenway Park donning a Boston jersey against his old team.
That could be a pretty huge moment. Hopefully, there are no setbacks and he can return.