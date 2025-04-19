Red Sox Fan-Favorite Opens Up About Boston Exit
If you have watched the new Boston Red Sox documentary on Netflix then you’d see that it’s pretty hard not to root for flamethrower Cam Booser.
He had a wild road to the big leagues and eventually made his first appearance last year as a member of the Red Sox. It was captured as well as the phone call when he found out about his promotion on "The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox."
Booser had a great year last year and finished the season with a 3.38 ERA and 43-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 42 2/3 innings pitched as a rookie.
He was traded to the Chicago White Sox this past offseason in exchange for minor league pitcher Yhoiker Fajardo. Booster has been phenomenal so far in a small sample size for the White Sox. He has appeared in seven games and has a 2.57 ERA so far a 10-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Booser opened up about his time in Boston and leaving, as transcribed by the Chicago Tribune's Lamond Pope.
"I obviously have never gotten to pitch against a former team, quote unquote," Booser said. "It was cool. It was good to see the guys. But yeah, a little extra fired up that first game...I have nothing but love and respect for every guy on that team and every person on that staff and that organization...
“I have nothing but love and respect for every guy on that team and every person on that staff and that organization. I’ll always secretly be rooting for my friends on that team. I love those guys...(I) want to focus on what’s going on here (with the White Sox),” he said. “I know for a fact I will get emotional watching that...I’ll know that reliving that moment I’ll get emotional. Those guys took a shot on me and they gave me an opportunity so I’ll always love them for that."
Hopefully, he continues to thrive in Chicago.
