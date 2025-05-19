Good News For Red Sox After Kristian Campbell Scare
When the Boston Red Sox's lineup was shared on Monday, there was a big omission.
Kristian Campbell -- who has been getting repetitions at first base with Triston Casas done for the year -- wasn't in the lineup which led to some fear on social media. Campbell wasn't in the lineup on Sunday so not being in the lineup for two straight days led to some nerves on social media.
Ramón Vázquez us set to manage the Red Sox on Monday with manager Alex Cora set to miss Monday's contest against the New York Mets as he attends his daughter's college graduation.
He shared an update about Campbell in a clip shared on social media by NESN.
"He's doing fine," Vázquez said. "Just another day for him. He's doing a lot of work out there working at first base, a lot of stretching, doing a lot of lunges, catching throws, and getting better. Just giving him an extra day to reset probably be ready the next couple of days. Nothing more."
WEEI's Rob Bradford shared a clip on social media of Campbell getting some more action at first base ahead of the team's game on Monday.
Campbell has been getting into the action at first base recently with Casas down for the count and drama around the team and Rafael Devers. It's unknown when -- or if -- he will end up getting into big league action at first base, but he's at least working on it.
