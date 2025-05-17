Good News For Red Sox Involving $90 Million Fan-Favorite
The Boston Red Sox haven't had one of the better offensive weapons for a game yet this season.
Outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida is dealing with the fallout of offseason shoulder surgery and hasn't been up to speed yet this season. He was able to hit in Spring Training, but his throwing hasn't been where the team needs it to be at. Yoshida was hitting in extended Spring Training, but hasn't advanced to a minor league rehab assignment yet.
Recently, Yoshida got a cortisone shot that slowed down his progression, but MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared that he has begun taking swings again.
"Red Sox' Masataka Yoshida has begun taking swings again after he had a cortisone shot May 4," Smith shared. "'Off the Tee, dry swings,' (Manager Alex Cora) said. 'Not throwing yet.'"
This doesn't mean that Yoshida is getting into game action in the near future. The team has made it clear that Yoshida isn't at full strength and want him to be at 100 percent throwing before making his return to Boston. Clearly, his offseason surgery still is impacting him in a major way. Hopefully, the cortisone shot is the last step that he needs.
Yoshida is in the third year of a five-year, $90 million deal with Boston but it has been a completely lost season to this point. Positionally, things may be tough with Yoshida. But, his bat would really help the Red Sox's lineup right now. Hopefully, he's able to build up quickly.
