Red Sox’s Kristian Campbell Has 4-Word Statement On First Base
The Boston Red Sox may have an answer at first base in the near future.
After weeks of wondering what the club will do to replace Triston Casas, the club at least got somewhat of an answer on Friday. It was shared before the team’s matchup on Friday vs. the Atlanta Braves that Kristian Campbell was getting some work in at first base.
This would be a phenomenal option for Boston. The Red Sox would obviously still have Campbell in the lineup, which would be good. But, moving him to first would also open up second base. It's far too early to know what the team would do, but Marcelo Mayer is knocking on the big league and has seen some time at second base so far this season.
So, what are Campbell’s thoughts on a position change? He shared a brief take, as shared by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"Campbell doesn’t know the timeline for getting into a game at first, just started work today," McCaffrey said. "Said it’s a bit easier of a move since he’s been at second. 'Whatever helps the team.'"
Campbell working out at first base on Friday doesn't guarantee that he's going to be getting game action in the near future. But, if he shows enough while getting repetitions, this could end up becoming the solution that the team is looking for with Casas down for the year. It was another tough loss on Friday, but this was a positive update, at least.
