Guardians Could Land Red Sox $50 Million Rising Star In Surprising Trade
The Cleveland Guardians may be targeting a Boston Red Sox outfielder on the trade market.
With the Red Sox having one or two too many outfielders to feed and facing mounting pressure to promote stud outfield prospect Roman Anthony, Cleveland makes sense as a potential beneficiary of Boston’s positional problems.
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller recently highlighted Boston’s outfield surplus, noting, “Boston has an enviable logjam on its hands: too many outfielders worthy of everyday playing time … Could they move (Ceddanne) Rafaela?”
The 24-year-old speedster signed an eight-year, $50 million extension in 2024. He hit .246/.274/.390 last season with 15 home runs and 19 stolen bases, earning praise for his Gold Glove-caliber defense.
In 2025, Rafaela is slashing .242/.299/.371 with two homers, 17 RBI, and seven stolen bases so far. He’s recovering from a slow start.
The Guardians, struggling with zero home runs from their center fielders as of early May (per Miller), could see Rafaela as a solution. But Cleveland isn’t alone in that regard, according to Miller.
“The (Philadelphia) Phillies, (New York) Mets, and (Detroit) Tigers should all at least kick the tires on a possible trade for Rafaela, while the (Arizona) Diamondbacks, (Houston) Astros, and (Cleveland) Guardians … would perhaps engage in a battle royale of a bidding war,” Miller wrote.
Rafaela’s versatility—he can play middle infield—adds appeal.
With Boston potentially open to offers, Cleveland’s prospect depth could spark a blockbuster deal between two American League contenders this summer.
