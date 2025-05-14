Red Sox Lead MLB In Blown Saves, Should Call Up 24-Year-Old Flamethrower
The Boston Red Sox now lead Major League Baseball in blown saves with 11.
Boston suffered arguably its most deflating loss of the 2025 season on Tuesday night in walk-off fashion as Javier Baez sent an 80 MPH sweeper from Greg Weissert over the left field wall at Comerica Park, scoring three.
The Red Sox are now 22-22 on the season, a record that screams underachievement given how much talent Boston boasts on paper.
Manager Alex Cora has noted that Boston’s 'pen needs to execute better, but at a certain point, you need to start swapping out guys that aren’t getting the job done, or at least bring in a fresh arm or two.
Enter Luis Guerrero, a 24-year-old right-hander with all the makings of a dominant big-league reliever.
Guerrero, a 17th-round pick in 2021, has shown major-league readiness. In 2025, he’s posted a 3.77 ERA over 14 1/3 innings at Triple-A Worcester, with 11 strikeouts, a 1.19 WHIP, and a .176 batting average against.
In 2024, Guerrero dazzled in his MLB debut, throwing 10 scoreless innings across nine appearances with a 0.80 WHIP and nine strikeouts. His 96-98 mph fastball (peaking at 100) and devastating splitter make him a high-upside flamethrower.
Promoting Guerrero could address Boston’s bullpen woes. His ability to miss bats (over 40% whiff rate in 2024) and handle high-leverage moments positions him as a potential closer candidate.
Sure, the Red Sox were banking on waiting for Guerrero to develop more before thrusting him into a regular MLB role in 2025, but they also didn’t expect the big-league bullpen to struggle like this.
With the Red Sox’s 'pen blowing games, Guerrero’s youth, electric stuff, and proven track record demand a call-up.
