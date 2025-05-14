Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Lead MLB In Blown Saves, Should Call Up 24-Year-Old Flamethrower

Boston's bullpen is letting the team down

Colin Keane

May 14, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of a glove and Boston Red Sox hat in the dugout prior to a game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 14, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of a glove and Boston Red Sox hat in the dugout prior to a game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox now lead Major League Baseball in blown saves with 11.

Boston suffered arguably its most deflating loss of the 2025 season on Tuesday night in walk-off fashion as Javier Baez sent an 80 MPH sweeper from Greg Weissert over the left field wall at Comerica Park, scoring three.

The Red Sox are now 22-22 on the season, a record that screams underachievement given how much talent Boston boasts on paper.

Manager Alex Cora has noted that Boston’s 'pen needs to execute better, but at a certain point, you need to start swapping out guys that aren’t getting the job done, or at least bring in a fresh arm or two.

Enter Luis Guerrero, a 24-year-old right-hander with all the makings of a dominant big-league reliever.

Guerrero, a 17th-round pick in 2021, has shown major-league readiness. In 2025, he’s posted a 3.77 ERA over 14 1/3 innings at Triple-A Worcester, with 11 strikeouts, a 1.19 WHIP, and a .176 batting average against.

In 2024, Guerrero dazzled in his MLB debut, throwing 10 scoreless innings across nine appearances with a 0.80 WHIP and nine strikeouts. His 96-98 mph fastball (peaking at 100) and devastating splitter make him a high-upside flamethrower.

Promoting Guerrero could address Boston’s bullpen woes. His ability to miss bats (over 40% whiff rate in 2024) and handle high-leverage moments positions him as a potential closer candidate.

Sure, the Red Sox were banking on waiting for Guerrero to develop more before thrusting him into a regular MLB role in 2025, but they also didn’t expect the big-league bullpen to struggle like this.

With the Red Sox’s 'pen blowing games, Guerrero’s youth, electric stuff, and proven track record demand a call-up.

More MLB: Phillies Linked To Red Sox Versatile Outfielder Amid Boston's 'Logjam'

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "Boston Red Sox On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Home/Boston Red Sox News