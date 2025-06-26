How Has Giants' Rafael Devers Performed Since Shocking Red Sox Departure?
It still feels strange to look at the Boston Red Sox's lineup every day and not see Rafael Devers' name in the two-hole.
Devers has now played eight games with the San Francisco Giants after the most controversial trade of the season. He's got 8 1/2 years left in his new city, but we all know that first impressions are lasting ones.
If Red Sox fans haven't followed the Giants outside of the two teams' emotionally-charged matchup last weekend, they probably only remember Devers' home run against Brayan Bello to lead the Giants to a win on Saturday. But much like the entire Red Sox's offense, Devers has struggled since the trade.
In eight games in a Giants uniform, Devers is slashing .194/.286/.323. He has just the one home run and only one other extra-base hit--a double against the Cleveland Guardians in his first game as a Giant.
Though Devers was in the middle of a miniature slump at the very end of his time with the Red Sox, he had hit a home run in his final Boston at-bat. Giants fans weren't exactly hoping his first week with the team would be worth a 76 OPS+ when his season mark was 152 with the Red Sox.
Meanwhile, the Giants have struggled mightily outside of their two wins over Boston. They're 3-5 with Devers, and they've dropped the first two games of their series against the last-place Miami Marlins. That leaves them tied with the San Diego Padres and only half a game ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals for the NL's third and final Wild Card spot.
Obviously, Devers is entitled to a little bit of a slide. And the Red Sox's offense has been even worse than the Giants' since the trade, so there's absolutely no room for a Boston fan to talk smack about "winning the trade" just yet.
However, if the Giants thought Devers was going to come in and immediately solve all their problems, they have thus far been mistaken. And Devers, who likes his routines, might take some time to adjust from playing at hitter-friendly Fenway Park to one of the toughest home run environments in baseball.
Either way, Red Sox fans will be bummed out to some degree when they check Devers' stats from now on. If he's crushing it, they'll wish he was still in Boston, but if he struggles, they'll wonder whether he wishes he could still be mashing at Fenway.
