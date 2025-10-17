How Red Sox's Potential Trades Would Affect Roman Anthony
If you're in the mood for countdowns, there are 160 days until Roman Anthony takes the field for the Boston Red Sox again.
Anthony was a joy to watch this season, a rare case of a No. 1 prospect arriving in the majors and fulfilling every possible expectation one could have had for his performance. In 71 games, he put up an .859 OPS and 3.1 bWAR, while the Red Sox went 44-27 with his bat in the lineup.
After an oblique injury cruelly ended Anthony's season on Sept. 2, the 21-year-old has to be itching to get back onto the field. But one interesting subplot is that the Red Sox don't really know yet which position he'll be playing.
Anthony's role could heavily depend on outfield trade
Anthony flip-flopped between the two corner outfield positions during his time on the major league roster, and that could be the case again next season.
But, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive, Anthony won't really have a concrete idea of where he'll spend most of his time until if and when the Red Sox make trade decisions on his counterparts, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu.
"(Anthony) will be an everyday player and presumably the leadoff hitter against both righties and lefties," Smith wrote. "But whether he plays left field, right field or a combination of both positions will depend on how the Red Sox’ offseason unfolds.
"If the Red Sox trade Jarren Duran, Anthony would be the everyday left fielder. If the Red Sox trade Abreu, Anthony would likely be used every day in right field. If the Red Sox keep both Duran and Abreu, Anthony likely would move back and forth between left field and right field depending on who sits in a given game."
Smith is hardly the first person to bring up the potential of Duran or Abreu being traded, as Ceddanne Rafaela has a fairly strong grip on the center field job (though it wouldn't be totally shocking to see him traded as well).
What matters most with regards to Anthony is his recovery this offseason and his readiness to get back to crushing balls on opening day. But it's interesting to note that a player whose future is viewed as one of the most exciting aspects of the team doesn't quite know where he'll be playing.
