Red Sox Could Face Dodgers Obstacle In Alex Bregman Sweepstakes, Per Insider
Now that it appears certain that Alex Bregman will hit free agency this winter, the Boston Red Sox surely have to be thinking about their competition.
Bregman didn't have a flawless season, but he performed well on the whole and demonstrated that he was exactly the kind of clubhouse leader the Red Sox needed. That makes him immensely valuable to Boston, but potentially to other teams as well.
The consensus seems to be that the Red Sox are the favorites to retain Bregman, but that nothing is guaranteed. And what if the team that seems to land every free agent in the sport decides to throw its hat into the ring?
Are Dodgers a threat to sign Bregman?
On Friday, MassLive's Sean McAdam broke down his perceived suitors for Bregman, and suggested that the Los Angeles Dodgers could get involved, since money isn't an issue for the defending World Series champions.
"There’s nothing concrete to suggest that the Dodgers will be in the market for Bregman," McAdam wrote. "But then again, the Dodgers, with their profligate spending and seemingly unlimited resources, can’t be ruled out on anybody."
"One potential roadblock: Bregman’s association with the (Houston) Astros’ sign-stealing in 2017, which the Dodgers’ fan base still believes cost their team another title. Could they be counted on to forget all of that?"
Fortunately for the Red Sox, it doesn't yet appear that there's any real smoke behind a Dodgers pursuit of Bregman, and that wouldn't be likely to become apparent until after Los Angeles concludes its playoff run.
For now, that means the threat level can be considered relatively low, and the Dodgers do have a better third baseman than most in Max Muncy. If there is ever a concrete report of the Dodgers pursuing Bregman, however, Red Sox fans have full permission to panic.
Bregman will be opting out of the final two years of a three-year, $120 million contract. Money seems to be one of the primary concerns, though he may very well prefer staying in Boston if the dollars are all equal, so the Dodgers' ability to outbid anyone for any player would be a major source of concern.
