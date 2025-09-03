How To Proceed If Roman Anthony Misses Time For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are holding their breath right now.
Roman Anthony exited the game for Boston on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians due to what the team called left oblique tightness.
After the game, Anthony spoke about the injury and didn’t sound too optimistic with an MRI scheduled for Wednesday morning.
"I don’t know. I wish I knew,” Anthony said. “I haven’t dealt with something like this before so I’d be lying if I said I know...“It sucks, I’m hoping for the best and staying positive. But anytime I’m not out there it’s tough. It sucks.”
Boston should have some sort of answer on Wednesday and if it isn’t positive for the Red Sox, the next potential answer surely would be promoting No. 3 prospect Jhostynxon García back to Boston.
The Red Sox could have a decision to make
He came up to join Boston with Wilyer Abreu heading to the Injured List. Boston sent him back down to the minors but Abreu is still out. If Anthony joins him, the Red Sox will need another outfielder and García is the obvious option.
The reason for that is down in the minors he's slashing .282 /.359/.499 with 20 homers and 73 RBIs in 102 games played while seeing time in all three outfield spots, as well as first base. There's a real argument that Kristian Campbell should be a promotion option if Anthony is out. That idea is valid as well and would give Boston another high-upside bat who can provide depth all over the field.
Masataka Yoshida is an option for the outfield, but it doesn’t seem likely that he’s going to get everyday chances out there. García would give Boston another young guy who can play the outfield each night. Plus, there haven't been as many questions about him this year as there have been with Campbell. Both would be solid options, but hopefully the Red Sox get the results back from Anthony's MRI and don't need to make any more.
Unfortunately, Anthony didn't sound very positive, though.
