Latest Update After Roman Anthony Exit For Red Sox Vs. Guardians
The Boston Red Sox entered Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians riding a two-game winning streak and with plenty of positive vibes around the team.
That changed during the game. In the fourth inning of Tuesday's contest, Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony struck out and on the swing appeared to suffer an injury. He immediately reached back to tough his back and side after the strikeout and then was replaced in the outfield for the fifth inning.
You can see a video of the play below where the apparent injury took place.
Here's another view of the swing below.
MLB.com's Ian Browne shared afterward that Anthony was forced out of action due to left oblique tightness.
"Left oblique tightness for Roman Anthony," Browne said.
The Red Sox suffered another scare on Tuesday
With the playoff race heating up and Boston in striking distance of the top spot in the American League East, losing Anthony for any time would be devastating. Anthony entered play on Tuesday slashing .291/.397/.465 with eight home runs, 31 RBIs, four stolen bases, 18 doubles, one triple, and 48 runs scored. In just 70 games, he racked up 3.0 wins above replacement.
Before exiting Tuesday's game, Anthony was 1-for-3 to improve his season-long slash line to .292/.396/.463.
Anthony had a slight scare last month. Luckily, it wasn't much at the time, but that back tightness and not oblique tightness. In a perfect world, Anthony would return on Wednesday and there wouldn't be any cause for concern. But, the Red Sox haven't announced a further update as of writing.
Recently, Boston's offense has gone through some ups and downs, but Anthony has been a steady presence at the top of the order getting on base. Losing him would be rough, especially with Wilyer Abreu on the Injured List. If Anthony has to miss an extended period, it could make sense to give No. 3 prospect Jhostynxon García another chance in the big leagues, but that is speculation.
There was a time in which it was talked about how the Red Sox had too many outfielders, Clearly, that isn't the case any longer.
