'I Had A Blast' Red Sox Leader Sends Message To Fans
The Boston Red Sox made a lot of big moves in the offseason to put their team in position to be successful this season.
They went out and swung a huge trade for Garrett Crochet. Crochet pitched like an ace all season long and helped guide the Red Sox to a postseason berth. They also won the Alex Bregman sweepstakes and Bregman rewarded them by being one of their best players this year.
Boston fast tracked a few rookies to the big leagues, which resulted in players like Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer helping guide the postseason push.
But ultimately, it wouldn't be enough.
After making the postseason as a wild card team, the Red Sox took game one from the rival New York Yankees. Following that, the Bronx Bombers would proceed to win game two and game three, sending the Red Sox home sad.
Alex Cora sends message to fans after Red Sox's postseason exit
This result isn't what the team, coaching staff, or fan base wants, especially after spending so much money to get there. But manager Alex Cora recently put a lot of things in perspective in a press conference after the loss.
“Throughout the year we were shooting for (the postseason), and we got it,” Cora said. “Disappointed because of the results, right? It’s not cool watching games (on Sunday). That’s not what I wanted. But as for the overall season, for me, I had a blast. We really enjoyed it. I think this place made it special.”
At the end of the day, only one of the 30 teams in baseball gets to walk away with the World Series title when the season ends. While this is always the ultimate goal, every year without one isn't a lost year, especially when a team grows as much as the Red Sox did in 2025.
Cora credits the fans and the city for making 2025 such an enjoyable experience. Boston has some of the best fans in sports, win or lose, so it's easy to understand why Cora is able to walk away from a lost year with his head held high.
Now, it's important to note that the Red Sox will likely be even more aggressive in the offseason as they look to push for another postseason berth and beyond in 2026.
