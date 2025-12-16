Red Sox Get Great Feedback From Rival Executive Amid Rampant Trade Rumors

The Boston Red Sox are far away from building a roster that projects as a World Series contender in the upcoming season, but they do have lots of valuable pieces.

Boston truly has a wealth of young talent, and outside of Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony, just about everyone would seem to be on the table for a possible blockbuster trade. And for the last couple of weeks, every rumor suggesting the Red Sox could be close to landing a star has seemingly been trade-related.

As they weigh who must be kept and who is expendable, the Red Sox got a ringing endorsement from an anonymous rival in a recent piece regarding the state of the trade market.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Red Sox have advantage in trades, but will they use it?

On Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey reported that a National League executive gave high praise to the Red Sox's top-level prospects, many of whom (like left-handed pitchers Payton Tolle and Connelly Early) will likely see significnat time in the majors this year.

"One National League executive noted the Red Sox have plenty of prospects that teams are clamoring for — not only with a deep overall farm system, but elite 'upper-end talent.' Getting the Red Sox to part with it has been the sticking point," wrote McCaffrey.

McCaffrey also noted that the Red Sox could be reluctant to move pieces like Early and Tolle for some of the bats that have been made available to them in trades, which may prove to be a point of concern, given the urgent need to add high-end talent to the current lineup.

"With 12 pitchers, including Early and Tolle, in the mix for the rotation, the Red Sox continue to listen to offers for their young pitchers, but seem more inclined to trade Early or Tolle for veteran, front-end starters," wrote McCaffrey. "But the real hole in the roster remains in the lineup."

In summation, the Red Sox have fantastic trade chips, but unless they cash them in for the right stars that propel the team into World Series contention, they won't necessarily be maximizing the value of their own talent.

More MLB: Red Sox May Have Found A Steal In Nationals Trade, Per Top Talent Evaluator