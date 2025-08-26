Injury Opens Door For Complicated Red Sox Rotation Decision
After plenty of speculation, the Boston Red Sox pulled Walker Buehler from the starting rotation.
As of right now, we still don't know who will consistently take the fifth spot in the rotation each week moving forward in place of Buehler. In the immediate aftermath, the reports out there pointed to Richard Fitts and Kyle Harrison as the two most likely options. On Monday, the Red Sox decided to use Brennan Bernardino as an opener with Fitts following.
What complicates matters moving forward is the fact that Fitts injured his arm in the outing. The Red Sox announced on Tuesday that Fitts is being placed on the Injured List with right arm neuritis and being replaced on the roster by left-handed reliever Jovani Morán.
"The Red Sox today placed RHP Richard Fitts on the 15-Day Injured List with right arm neuritis," the Red Sox announced. "To fill his spot, Boston recalled LHP Jovani Morán from Triple-A Worcester."
Who should replace Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler?
This move makes perfect sense to give the club more bullpen depth over the next few days with Fitts out. The Red Sox's probable pitchers for the three-game Baltimore Orioles series are Lucas Giolito on Tuesday followed by Brayan Bello and Garrett Crochet. The Red Sox haven't announced starters for Friday or Saturday's games vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dustin May will start one of them. But, what about the other?
That's now the question Boston has to address and just lost an option in Fitts. Harrison remains seemingly the most obvious fit for the spot. But, No. 2 prospect Payton Tolle surely will be talked about a lot in the coming days.
With Buehler out of the rotation and Fitts now hurt, it does raise questions. Are the Red Sox going to roll with an opener weekly down the stretch in a playoff race? That doesn't seem likely. Harrison arguably is the safer of the two options. Tolle has had a fast rise through the minors, but he already has a career high in innings at 91 2/3 innings pitched. He's in unchartered waters at this point. Harrison was the centerpiece of the Rafael Devers deal and will play a role at some point. Why not now?