Payton Tolle Trade Would Be Massive Mistake For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have swung one major trade this offseason and have the means to get more done if the front office sees fit.

Boston sent Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Sonny Gray and $20 million. The Red Sox have plenty of ammo left if they want to make another big trade this offseason. One guy who would surely bring a pretty penny back to Boston if the organization decides to make him available is No. 2 prospect, Payton Tolle. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter even listed Toll among 10 prospects that could be "potential centerpieces" in a deal this offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"B/R Prospect Rank: No. 1 BOS, No. 32 MLB," Reuter wrote. "Stats (A /AA/AAA): 18 GS, 3.04 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 23 BB, 133 K, 91.2 IP. Scouting Report: With a big 6'6", 250-pound frame and elite extension, Tolle has a fastball that plays up considerably relative to his velocity, and he leans heavily on that pitch, throwing it 64.1 percent of the time in the majors.

"The utilization of his secondary stuff remains a question mark, and he struggled to a 6.06 ERA in 16.1 innings after making his MLB debut, though he did have 22 strikeouts. Why He Could Be Traded: Left-hander Connelly Early outperformed Tolle down the stretch, and if the Red Sox do kick the tires on a blockbuster deal for someone like MacKenzie Gore or Joe Ryan, Tolle could be the first name opposing teams are asking for in trades."

Reuter isn't wrong. A massive 23-year-old prospect with ace upside would surely get some sort of blockbuster trade talks going. But the team arguably shouldn't consider trading him. Even if he could be a centerpiece of an offseason swap, this is a guy who is the team's No. 2 prospect and who has already made his big league debut after being selected in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

If he can develop his secondary pitches around his already high-octane fastball, this could be a guy who can be a part of the rotation for years to come. The Red Sox got a lot of flak for a lack of spending over the last few years before last offseason. Boston spent years building up the farm system to get to the point it is at now. Why take all of the time the Red Sox did just to trade all of their cost-controlled pieces away?

Tolle has the upside to be the type of hurler Boston would want to bring to town and it already has him.

Reuter isn't wrong that Tolle would be a guy who can bring back a massive package. But Boston shouldn't trade him.

More MLB: Red Sox, Dodgers, Twins 'Ridiculous' Mock Trade Is Crazy Enough To Work