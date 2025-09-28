Insider Gives Early Look At Red Sox's Top Offseason Target
The Boston Red Sox were aggressive last offseason ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Clearly, that was the right call. Boston added pieces like Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, and Aroldis Chapman among others. Boston was also aggressive with its top prospects and even inked both Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell to extensions. The Red Sox also did so with Chapman. The extensions came during the season, but those are signs of the front office's aggression continuing beyond the offseason. It sounds like that trend is going to continue into the 2025 offseason as well, no matter what happens in the postseason.
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale reported that the Red Sox will be among the most aggressive teams in baseball in pursuit of pitching help, along with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, and the San Francisco Giants.
Who will the Red Sox add?
"Agents and rival executives believe that the Baltimore Orioles will be the most aggressive team looking for pitching this winter, with the Mets, Cubs, Alanta, Red Sox, Tigers and Giants also in the mix," Nightengale said.
That's not the most shocking thing in the world. The Red Sox's starting rotation has been hit with injuries left and right all season to this point. Right now, the rotation is Crochet, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, Connelly Early, and Kyle Harrison. That's certainly a different look that at the beginning of the season, huh? Boston entered Spring Training with Crochet, Bello, Giolito, Tanner Houck, Walker Buehler, and Kutter Crawford as options for the rotation with guys like Hunter Dobbins, Sean Newcomb, Quinn Priester, and Richard Fitts waiting in the wings.
Things are different now, and Boston surely will need a boost. Some of the top potential free agents will be Framber Valdez, Shane Bieber if he opts out, Dylan Cease, Ranger Suárez, and Michael King is his mutual option isn't picked up. That doesn't include the trade block. All in all, there will be options out there for the taking.
