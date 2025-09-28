Alex Bregman-Red Sox Prediction Before Regular Season Finale
The Boston Red Sox have just one more regular season game left before heading off to the playoffs.
Boston has the No. 5 seed in the postseason heading into the final day of the regular season. The Red Sox would face off against the New York Yankees if the season were to end today in the Wild Card round. If the Red Sox were to lose on Sunday, then they would drop down to the No. 6 seed and face the Cleveland Guardians in the first round of the playoffs.
It's going to be an interesting day, to say the least. The Red Sox will begin their playoff run on Tuesday against someone. Hopefully, the Red Sox can make a deep run. No matter what happens, a big talking point over the next few weeks is going to be the future of Alex Bregman. He has done his job well. Boston brought Bregman to town as someone to be a dependable right-handed bat in the middle of the lineup, provide better defense at the hot corner, and also be a leader for a young team looking to turn things around. He's done all of that well.
The Boston Red Sox will have a decision to make
Now, he'll have an option to opt out of his deal with the Red Sox after the season. Boston signed Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal. It's a tough question. Do you walk away from that guaranteed deal for the potential of a long-term one likely with an annual value?
Here's a last-second prediction for Bregman before the 2025 season finale:
Bregman will not leave Boston and the two sides will agree to add two more years to his current deal worth $60 million. The Red Sox signed Bregman to the three-year, $120 million, so there's an annual value of $40 million per year over the next two years. Add on two years and $60 million total and Bregman would essentially have a four-year, $140 million deal beyond this season until he turns 35 years old. That seems like a perfectly fair value for both sides.
