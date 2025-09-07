Insider Has Positive Take On Alex Bregman's Future With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox’s front office certainly looks good on paper this year.
Before the season, the Red Sox brought in Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, and Aroldis Chapman. All three moves have been phenomenal. Bregman, Crochet, and Chapman are having great seasons and all were named All-Stars this year for the team.
The biggest question for the club as the end of the regular season approaches is whether or not Boston will find a way to keep Bregman for the 2026 season and beyond, though. Chapman and Crochet are signed beyond this season. The Red Sox got Crochet's deal done towards the beginning of the season and Chapman just signed an extension. Bregman is the big variable to watch.
What are the Red Sox going to do with Alex Bregman?
He signed a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston with an opt-out after the season. Bregman has been everything the Red Sox could've asked for -- and more for Boston. The expectation has seemingly been around baseball that he would opt out and get a long-term deal. He's scuffling a bit at the plate right now, which has led to some social media chatter about whether he could end up being forced to opt in. Regardless, he's going to be the guy to watch.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman weighed in on the discussion of Bregman's future while joining MLB Network and continued to say he believes the Red Sox are the best fit for him.
"I kind of hope not, not that I have any stake in this," Heyman said when asked whether or not we could see Bregman find a new home this offseason. "I think he fits Boston perfectly. With that ballpark, young team, great leader, he makes incredible sense. I mean, obviously he was out for a while with an injury. Still has 16 home runs...It does feel like Boston is the best."
Boston spent seemingly months pursuing Bregman last offseason. The most obvious -- and logicial -- move is somehow finding a way to keep him in town.
