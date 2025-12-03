New Red Sox Report Good News For Alex Bregman Fans

The Boston Red Sox should absolutely want to retain Alex Bregman after a stellar 2025 season.

Bregman was brought into the organization to obviously help the team on the field, but to also infuse the clubhouse with a player who has won at the highest level. Boston hadn't been to the playoffs since the 2021 season before snapping the streak in 2025. The Red Sox are loaded with young guys throughout the roster who hadn't necessarily played in big games down the stretch before. It's important to note that the Red Sox finished in last place in the American League in 2022 and 2023 before a third-place finish in 2024. Even that season, the Red Sox only won 81 games.

Bregman is a guy who has two World Series rings and played in 99 total playoff games as a member of the Astros. You can't teach that. He brought everything the team could've hoped for in 2025 and no he's still available in free agency.

The Red Sox should re-sign Alex Bregman as fast as possible

It will be interesting to see how his market shakes out, but insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post did say he thinks that Bregman remains the "most likely" slugger option for Boston this week, while on a livestream for Bleacher Report.

"The Red Sox's revenues are through the roof no matter how the team is doing," Heyman said when talking about Boston's payroll. "The team took a step forward last year, made the playoffs. They have a great, young team. The (Rafael Devers) trade saved them -- not only was it good for their clubhouse -- it saved them $250 million. ... I do believe they are looking at (Pete Alonso), (Kyle Schwarber), (JT Realmuto), (Kazuma Okamoto), and Bregman, and (Jorge Polanco). That's six guys they're looking at. I do think they will sign one or two of them. Bregman the most likely."

There are pros and cons for all of these guys, but Bregman arguably remains the best option. Boston knows what it would be getting with Bregman, plus there aren't really any holes to his game. Bregman can hit near .300, belt 20-plus homers, drive in 100 runs, hit 30-plus doubles, and much more. Plus, he provides elite defense at third base.

Alonso is a great slugger, but isn't very good defensively. Schwarber has no defensive upside. Polanco is a solid player, but he is a clear downgrade. Okamoto would be a good addition, but isn't tested in the big leagues. Realmuto is good, but doesn't fill a pressing need for Boston.

Bregman checks every box and should be the priority here.

