Insider Links Red Sox To Marlins $56 Million Superstar In Possible Blockbuster

Could the Red Sox nab their new ace on the trade market?

Sep 11, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; A general view of a illuminated Miami Marlins logo in center field after the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies split a double header at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have blockbuster trades sitting in front of them whichever way they turn.

It's a good position to be in. Despite a .500 regular season, the Red Sox's future appears bright. Teams know Boston has a slough of talented young position players, and should be willing to part with their big-league pitchers if the Red Sox will surrender some of that young talent.

Which starting pitcher might the Red Sox target, though? The possibilities are widespread, but there's one intriguing name on the market that has some serious hardware to his name already.

According to Sean McAdam of MassLive, the Miami Marlins are willing to listen to offers on former Cy Young Award-winner Sandy Alcantara, who missed the entire 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery and would be "of interest" to the Red Sox.

"The Marlins have a talented rotation and not nearly enough quality position players to compete. Of interest to the Red Sox would be Jesus Luzardo, Eduard Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara missed all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery, but is expected to be fully ready for spring training," McAdam said.

"A Marlins source indicated that the Red Sox hadn’t yet had any meaningful discussions to date, but confirmed that any of the three starters would be available for the right price."

Luzardo and Cabrera are both talented arms, but Alcantara is the real prize here (and the one it would cost the most to acquire). He's still just 29, has a Cy Young Award in his pocket, and before the injury, was the best innings-eater in Major League Baseball for the first few years of the decade.

Alcantara has three years of team control remaining on the five-year, $56 million extension he signed with the Marlins, which includes a club option with a $2 million buyout for 2027.

That would give the Red Sox plenty of time to determine whether to keep him around for multiple championship windows, or simply make one sustained run with their new ace. First, though, they have to go about acquiring that ace.

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

