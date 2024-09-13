Insider Says Red Sox Could Sign Astros Superstar, Trade Young Lefty Slugger
It's time to be honest about the Boston Red Sox's predicament.
Though there were fun moments during the 2024 season, it doesn't appear the playoffs will happen for the Red Sox. They're 4 1/2 games back of the Minnesota Twins, and only have 15 games left to play, with a tough schedule to boot.
The recent ugly stretch for the Red Sox, which includes a 17-22 record since the start of August, has laid bare that this lineup, talented as it is, can be exploited. It's far too left-handed, and a lefty starting pitcher can roll through it with ease, like the New York Yankees' Nestor Cortes on Thursday.
On Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic proposed a solution. And it would represent the most daring move the Red Sox front office has made since the Mookie Betts trade.
"Picture Alex Bregman playing third base for the Boston Red Sox next season. Wait, what about Rafael Devers? Move him to first. What about Triston Casas? Trade him for a starting pitcher of comparable ability and service, maybe one from the Seattle Mariners," Rosenthal said.
"Sounds like a lot. But as currently constituted, the Red Sox’s position-player group is too young and too left-handed. And it will get even younger and more left-handed if the team in 2025 starts incorporating three top prospects — outfielder Roman Anthony, shortstop Marcelo Mayer and catcher Kyle Teel."
A national insider speaking like this, albeit while voicing his opinion, should set off alarm bells in the offices at Fenway Park.
Diehard fans have fretted about the impending logjam of young lefties in the lineup for a while. But when it's such an obvious problem that one of the game's most respected reporters takes the time to propose a seemingly radical solution, it's time to take action.
Bregman would be a great offensive fit for Fenway Park. If you need more proof, just rewind the tapes to early August and watch the two blasts he hit over the Green Monster to put a dagger in the Red Sox's playoff hopes.
As for trading Casas: It would no doubt sting to see a young slugger with such pure hitting ability leave the organization. But Casas has been the lefty bat Alex Cora has confined to the bench of late when facing lefty starters, as much because of the lineup imbalance as Casas' recent slump.
But it doesn't much matter whether it's Bregman, Willy Adames, Pete Alonso, Teoscar Hernandez, or someone else entirely. The Red Sox have to take some risk this offseason. Playing it safe has gotten them close to the playoffs, but now, they need a power move to send them over the edge.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Trade Rookie Of The Year Candidate To Make Room For Star Prospect