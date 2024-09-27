Insider Says Red Sox Must Make 'Nine-Figure Commitment' To Former Cy Young Winner
An ideal Boston Red Sox offseason plan reads something like this:
Pitching. Pitching. A bit more pitching. And when that's done, they should look into improving the pitching.
Yes, the Boston starting rotation had its moments this year, and currently ranks sixth in rotation ERA. But they also hit a wall in mid-summer when the team needed length the most, which put strain on a bullpen that completely collapsed after the All-Star Game.
If Boston wants to be a serious contender in 2025, they need a true ace pitcher. Someone who can eat innings, keep tough lineups off the scoreboard, and set the tone for the rest of the pitching staff.
One insider seems to think they can land all those things in one current division rival. FanSided's Robert Murray said Thursday that Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes should be one of Boston's primary targets this winter.
"Among the targets on the Red Sox’s wish list should be Corbin Burnes... who will command (a large nine-figure commitment)," Murray said.
Burnes, 29, checks every box the Red Sox could desire in a member of their rotation. One can mention the Cy Young Award, the four All-Star appearances, or the 3.19 ERA, but what really matters to this Boston team is his durability.
Burnes has made 125 starts since the start of 2021 and has not spent a single day on the injured list in that time frame. In an era where pitchers' arm injuries are a constant, having an ace who can be depended on to post every five days is just about the most valuable thing a team can have.
The Red Sox hoped to land their dependable starter this past year in Lucas Giolito, who immediately suffered an untimely season-ending elbow injury. If they could add Burnes and return Giolito to his usual 160+ innings plateau, their rotation would look light years better in 2025.
