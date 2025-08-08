Insiders Look At Red Sox-Roman Anthony Deal: 'This Guy's Perfect'
The Boston Red Sox recently signed Roman Anthony to a long-term, $130 million extension that will keep him with the Red Sox organization at least through the 2033 season.
Anthony has been able to capture the attention of Red Sox fans and baseball fans in general since he made his big league debut in early June. Anthony has appeared in just 47 games and although he hasn't been in the majors for years, he's a special talent and clearly has already done enough to show the front office that he's a cornerstone piece.
Anthony landed his eight-year, $130 million extension with a club option for the 2034 season as well. Through his 47 games of work, Anthony has slashed .276/.392/.417 with two homers, 19 RBIs, 15 doubles, and 27 runs scored. This guy is a superstar already. It's not going to be long until he's racking up All-Star nods and even more.
Boston is investing in him and it doesn't sound like it was difficult to get the front office to do so.
Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony already has raised the front office's eyebrows
With Anthony's deal now behind us, reports have surfaced about the inner workings of the Red Sox's front office. It's not every day that you see a deal like this get done. Especially for someone as young as Anthony ands with so few big league games under his belt. While this is the case, the front office knows he's the guy to build around, as shared by the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Rarely does a rookie arrive in the big leagues and instantly change the trajectory of a franchise," Speier said. "Roman Anthony is that rarity, a notion the Red Sox recognized in signing the 21-year-old to an eight-year, $130 million contract Wednesday. As the Sox worked with Anthony and his representatives through some of the thorny final details, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow reached out to the team’s owners for approval on some atypical elements in the deal. The response?
"'Get this guy. This guy’s perfect ― like, literally,' team CEO/president Sam Kennedy recalled. The Red Sox had staggered through the early part of the schedule when they decided to call up Anthony on June 9. They owned a 32-35 record, placing them fourth in the AL East. They are 32-17 since, best in the American League."
Boston made the right choice with the young outfielder.