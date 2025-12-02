Red Sox Slugger Has 50-50 Shot To Stick Around In Boston

The Boston Red Sox are in a better position in the outfield than most teams in Major League Baseball.

Boston has a budding, young superstar in Roman Anthony. He's enough to get the fanbase excited, but isn't all. Beyond Anthony, the Red Sox have arguably the best defensive center fielder in Ceddanne Rafaela and right fielder in Wilyer Abreu. Both won American League Gold Glove Awards this past season. Abreu has won back-to-back awards.

Also, the Red Sox have Jarren Duran who is dynamic offensively and has defensive upside as well. The question now, is whether anyone will get traded? This has been a talking point dating back to last offseason but is even more pressing now with Anthony firmly in the big leagues. Last season, he began the campaign down in the minors. That surely won't be the case in 2026.

Duran has been the subject of a lot of trade rumors. But he isn't the only one. In fact, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan gave Abreu a 50 percent chance of being dealt and listed a handful of potential suitors, including the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Houston Astros, among others.

Who could be on the move?

"Wilyer Abreu, OF, Boston Red Sox," McDaniel and Passan wrote. "The buzz: It has long been expected that either Duran or Abreu would be dealt once Roman Anthony arrived, and with Boston seeking big bats on the free agent market, either outfielder could bring back some necessary pitching. Abreu is three years younger than Duran, has won back-to-back Gold Gloves in right field and comes with four years of club control, which makes the high asking price understandable.

"The scouting report: Abreu is elite in right field, ranking second in runs saved behind Fernando Tatis Jr., and Abreu also has a plus-plus arm despite average foot speed. At the plate, he's more good than great, with a power-and-patience approach that produced 22 homers last season. He's going into his age-27 season this year, which is typically the peak age for most players. Predicted chance of getting traded: 50 percent. Team fits: Tigers, Giants, Pirates, Phillies, Mets, Royals, Astros."

McDaniel and Passan also gave Duran a 50 percent chance of being traded away.

There are pros and cons to both outfielders. Duran arguably gives you more on offense, but Abreu is better defensively. Abreu is younger and under team control longer. Abreu won't be a free agent until 2030, whereas Duran will be a free agent in 2029. At the end of the day, Boston will be in good shape if either is still on the team in 2026. If both are, that would be great, but it could cause a logjam in the outfield depending on how things go with the designated hitter spot.

