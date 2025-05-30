Is Alex Cora Worried About Getting Fired? Red Sox Skipper Has 3-Word Response
At this time a year ago, a large segment of Boston Red Sox fans were terrified manager Alex Cora was going to leave after the 2024 season.
Now, some fans, perhaps a handful of the same ones, want him canned.
It's been an ugly stretch of baseball over the last week for the Red Sox amid an already underwhelming season. Currently on a five-game losing streak that includes three one-run losses, the Red Sox are fourth in the American League East at 27-31.
Cora got a three-year, $21.75 million extension last July, though. It would be pretty stunning to see him let go any time in 2025, even with the team making some silly on-field mistakes and failing to live up to preseason expectations.
During a Thursday appearance on "WEEI Afternoons," Cora was asked if he felt worried about his job security, and wasn't fazed.
“No, not really,” Cora said. “From my end. I actually don’t ask coaches about that. I just ask them to do their best on a daily basis. But I can answer that question personally: No.”
“I feel like every day we go out there and we’re doing our best. It hasn’t happened for us. You look at the season, and having conversations with some people this morning, I was like, ‘It’s a weird one, right?’ because it feels like you’re in every game but it’s not going your way."
Cora is now 548-482 as the manager of the Red Sox. He took over in 2018 and immediately won a World Series, with the most dominant regular season in team history. But after going above .500 in each of his first three seasons at the helm, he's failed to do so in three and a half seasons since.
It's definitely way too early to consider letting Cora go, both in terms of how the season is playing out and the trust the organization put in him by giving him the extension. But the best way to erase any doubt would be to start winning some ballgames.
