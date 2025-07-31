Inside The Red Sox

Jarren Duran Bombshell: 2 Contenders Eyeing Red Sox Star

Will the Red Sox cut ties with another star?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images / Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have just a few hours left to go until the trade deadline.

As of writing, there are just a few hours to go until the trade deadline. Will the Red Sox make any big deals? The name to watch for Boston surely is outfielder Jarren Duran. If the Red Sox are trading any serious talent from the roster, Duran is the guy who have been mentioned the most, especially with the San Diego Padres.

Recently, reports surfaced saying Duran was off the table. But, The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey reported that the Padres and even potentially Los Angeles Dodgers are on the hunt for Duran.

"As the trade deadline enters its final 24 hours, Jarren Duran’s name is still squarely in the mix, with the San Diego Padres continuing to pursue the outfielder," McCaffrey said. "One National League evaluator noted the Padres’ extreme interest in Duran and cited San Diego general manager AJ Preller’s “aggressiveness” as a reason he felt a deal could get done. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has said publicly he does not feel the need to trade from his group of four young, controllable outfielders, but Preller could force his hand.

"With the market at a standstill for controllable starters, the Red Sox might shift their interest to rental starters, and San Diego’s Dylan Cease is available. Boston wouldn’t trade Duran just for Cease, who has a 4.79 ERA in 22 starts, but if San Diego included top prospect infielder Leodalis De Vries, the Red Sox would consider it...

"Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers could put themselves in the Duran equation, if only to drive up the asking price for their NL West division opponent, but as of Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles was not in the mix for Duran, according to a league source."

The Padres news doesn't come as a shock, but Los Angeles sniffing around is a surprise. The Dodgers seemingly get involved in any big, potential deal. Right now, there are just a few hours until the trade deadline so we won't have to wait long to see if Duran stays in Boston.

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News