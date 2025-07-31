Jarren Duran Bombshell: 2 Contenders Eyeing Red Sox Star
The Boston Red Sox have just a few hours left to go until the trade deadline.
As of writing, there are just a few hours to go until the trade deadline. Will the Red Sox make any big deals? The name to watch for Boston surely is outfielder Jarren Duran. If the Red Sox are trading any serious talent from the roster, Duran is the guy who have been mentioned the most, especially with the San Diego Padres.
Recently, reports surfaced saying Duran was off the table. But, The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey reported that the Padres and even potentially Los Angeles Dodgers are on the hunt for Duran.
"As the trade deadline enters its final 24 hours, Jarren Duran’s name is still squarely in the mix, with the San Diego Padres continuing to pursue the outfielder," McCaffrey said. "One National League evaluator noted the Padres’ extreme interest in Duran and cited San Diego general manager AJ Preller’s “aggressiveness” as a reason he felt a deal could get done. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has said publicly he does not feel the need to trade from his group of four young, controllable outfielders, but Preller could force his hand.
"With the market at a standstill for controllable starters, the Red Sox might shift their interest to rental starters, and San Diego’s Dylan Cease is available. Boston wouldn’t trade Duran just for Cease, who has a 4.79 ERA in 22 starts, but if San Diego included top prospect infielder Leodalis De Vries, the Red Sox would consider it...
"Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers could put themselves in the Duran equation, if only to drive up the asking price for their NL West division opponent, but as of Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles was not in the mix for Duran, according to a league source."
The Padres news doesn't come as a shock, but Los Angeles sniffing around is a surprise. The Dodgers seemingly get involved in any big, potential deal. Right now, there are just a few hours until the trade deadline so we won't have to wait long to see if Duran stays in Boston.