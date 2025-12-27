Red Sox Can't Fall Into Brayan Bello Trap

If you have been following along with the Boston Red Sox, you've likely seen a lot of rumors about the organization this offseason.

Most of the noise around the team has revolved around different players the team could -- or should -- bring to town. Like, Alex Bregman, for example. But that's not all. There have been rumors about various trade candidates in the organization, like Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu. But one name that was mentioned earlier in the week and has made the rounds again is starting pitcher Brayan Bello.

On Dec. 22, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that Boston has “quietly shopped” the young starting pitcher.

"On another front, a rival executive said Monday the Red Sox have 'quietly shopped' right-hander Brayan Bello, a characterization a person briefed on Boston’s conversations disputed," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "That person, however, said Bello’s name often surfaces when teams ask about the Red Sox’s young pitching.

There's no reason to trade Brayan Bello

"Bello, 26, is owed $50.5 million over the next four seasons, including a $1 million buyout on a $21 million club option for 2030. His contract adds to his appeal, but he has yet to quite reach his potential. His 3.35 ERA over 166 2/3 innings last season was encouraging. But teams are more apt to look at his expected ERAs — 4.56 in 2024, 4.52 in 2025 — as a better reflection of his performance."

This was a report from a few days ago, but starting picking up traction on social media on Friday.

There's no reason Boston should trade Bello, though. It's easy to get caught up in the hype of the offseason and look around for various different moves. But Bello is 26 years old and is coming off a season where he logged a 3.35 ERA in 29 total outings. Also, he's under team control through the 2030 season. He is signed through 2029 and then has a club option for 2030 worth $21 million.

If Bello were a member of a different team, he would be the type of hurler Boston fans would be clamoring for the organization to acquire.

The price of pitching has exponentially grown. For example, 29-year-old Dylan Cease got $210 million coming off a season with a 4.55 ERA. Imagine what Bello would get on the open market? Any idea by the fanbase of trading this guy away should be shut down. The grass isn't always greener on the other side.

