Jarren Duran Bombshell? Insiders Set Odds On Red Sox Deal
The Boston Red Sox have one of the most interesting outfielders in baseball on the roster.
Jarren Duran is dynamic and has shown that he can be a superstar in this league. Take the 2024 season for example, he was one of the best overall players in baseball. He was the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player and was an extra base machine.
This season has been a slight step back by his standards, but most other outfielders would still love to have the numbers he has put up. Duran is under team control for years, has become a fan-favorite, and still is the engine that makes this offense work.
Duran has been the subject of trade rumors, though, with a surplus of good outfielders in Boston. Despite this, ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel said the chances of a deal are just 25 percent.
"No. 3. Jarren Duran, OF, Boston Red Sox," Passan and McDaniel said. "Chance of trade: 25 percent. Duran had a huge breakout season in 2024, posting the seventh-best fWAR in the majors at 6.8. He overperformed his underlying metrics, though -- i.e., had some lucky outcomes -- and those metrics have regressed a bit this year. Now, he's underperforming them -- he has been unlucky -- so his true talent is somewhere south of that star-level figure but better than the roughly 2 WAR (commensurate with a solid regular) he's on pace for this season.
"With Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, the Red Sox have the outfield depth to consider moving Duran for controllable, top-end pitching. Best fits: San Diego, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco, Philadelphia."
The Red Sox are lucky to have him and it's nice to hears insiders as plugged in as these two make it sound like a deal isn't imminent.