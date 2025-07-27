Jarren Duran's Statement On Ongoing Red Sox Trade Rumors
The Boston Red Sox earned one of their most impressive wins of the season on Saturday night as they took down the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
It was a hard-fought game, but Boston got some timely hitting and another vintage performance from Garrett Crochet to take down Los Angeles and improve its record to 56-50.
It also didn’t hurt that Jarren Duran had one of his best overall tables of the season. The Boston speedster went 3-for-4 with two triples and a double to go along with two RBIs and one run scored in the 4-2 win. It was an impressive showing for the young Boston All-Star and came at a time in which his future with the organization has been heavily discussed.
Duran has been the subject of more trade rumors than pretty much every player on the Boston roster.m, although a deal no longer seems likely.
After the game on Saturday, Duran opened up about the rumors, as shared by WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"Honestly, that’s probably one of the things I actually don’t stress about,” Duran said. “I have no control over it. So if it happens, it happens. But I don’t have social media like Twitter and stuff like that. So I never kind of see any of that stuff. But my dad always keeps me on my toes and shoots one over to me every once in a while. Like I'm not going to tell him if it happens. He's like 'Did this really happen?' I'm like 'Dad, you really think I'm not going to tell you if it happens.' It's all rumors anyways. If it happens, it happens. It's all rumors right now, so I'm just going to keep having fun with my boys...I love this team."