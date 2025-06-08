Jazz Chisholm Jr. Claps Back At Red Sox Rookie Hurler Over Yankees Diss
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees may not be close together in the standings, but that's not stopping a war of words.
Heading into Sunday night, the Yankees have a 9 1/2 game lead on the fourth-place Red Sox in the American League East. But Boston scratched out a 10-7 win on Saturday, so they're hoping to steal the series and spark some sort of season turnaround.
Rookie pitcher Hunter Dobbins will take the mound for the underdog Red Sox against the red-hot Carlos Rodón for New York. And before getting his first taste of the rivalry, the 25-year-old righty made his thoughts on the Yankees clear during an interview earlier this week.
"My dad was a diehard Red Sox fan,” Dobbins said, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. "And I’ve said it before, that if the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire."
"I think whoever I was playing with or whoever I would have been drafted by, I’d still hate the Yankees, so Sunday should be a fun one. I’m hoping I hit a career-high in velo or something. … I’m ready for it. Sunday can’t come fast enough."
On Sunday, several outlets amplified Dobbins' comments, and they caught the eye of Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is, to his credit, rarely afraid to speak his mind.
"I think there should be more trash talk in baseball!!! Anyone agrees!? Anyway free smoke at 7," Chisholm wrote on X, adding a trio of emojis.
"I kinda like it," he added in a new post about an hour later.
Chisholm hit a three-run home run in the first inning of Friday night's game to set the tone for a 9-6 Yankees win. He went 0-for-2 on Saturday night, entering the game as a pinch-hitter for former Red Sox fan favorite Pablo Reyes.
Not a lot has gone right for the Red Sox lately, but Dobbins could give them some real momentum if he somehow backs up his tough talk against a Yankees lineup that is notoriously tough on righties, especially at home.
First pitch from Yankee Stadium is at 7 p.m. EST.
