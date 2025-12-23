Red Sox’s Newest Star Willson Contreras Sends Message To Boston Faithful

Boston Red Sox fans are passionate about their team and they're getting another guy who is going to be easy to root for.

Boston traded Hunter Dobbins and two prospects to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for three-time All-Star Willson Contreras. The 33-year-old waived his no-trade clause to come to town after slashing .257/.344/.447, slugging 20 homers, and driving in 80 runs in 135 games in 2025.

On Tuesday, he took to Instagram with a message for the Red Sox faithful.

"Boston, I'm excitedd for this next chapter and honored to join one of the most historic franchises in sports," Contreras wrote on Instagram. "I will embrace this city, this clubhouse, my teammates and everything that comes with wearing this uniform. I'm looking forward to getting to work, earning trust, and doing my part to help this team compete for a championship. To the fans of Boston: I know how much this city cares about its teams. I can't wait to play in front of you and earn that support. The Red Sox standard is championship baseball, and that's exactly what I come here to chase. Let's get to work."

The Red Sox slugger opened up

Now, that's how you introduce yourself to a fanbase.

Contreras is a 10-year veteran, three-time All-Star, and a World Series champion. He was a key piece as a rookie for the 2016 Chicago Cubs team that won the World Series.

Contreras' advanced numbers were off the charts in 2025. He finished the campaign in the 95th percentile in bat speed, 90th percentile in OAA, 87th percentile in xwOBA, and 86th percentile in barrel rate.

Contreras is a veteran right-handed bat and is someone who has shown that he's willing to do whatever it takes to help his team win. For example, he was signed to replace Yadier Molina in St. Louis after earning his three All-Star nods in Chicago. The Cardinals are loaded with catching talent and he picked up a first base mitt in 2025 because that's what the club needed. It's going to be very easy to root for him in 2026 and beyond.

