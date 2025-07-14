Jeff Passan Has Bold Red Sox Declaration As Trade Rumors Swirl
The Boston Red Sox are the topic of every discussion as the trade deadline draws near.
What was a frustrating season for the Red Sox through three months has turned on a dime in the last two weeks. Currently riding a 10-game winning streak, the Red Sox have charged into the second Wild Card spot and are only three games back of first place in the American League East.
Still, the thought that Boston could trade away a star on an expiring contract has persisted. Third baseman Alex Bregman and closer Aroldis Chapman have both been rumored to be on the move in moves that would greatly weaken the Red Sox's chances at the postseason.
On Monday, ESPN insider Jeff Passan did his best to put those notions to bed.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Passan announced the Red Sox as both trade deadline buyers and World Series contenders, while strongly rebuking any whispers that Bregman or Chapman could be moved.
"Aroldis Chapman's going nowhere. Alex Bregman's going nowhere," Passan said. "They're going to add, and if they can get another starting pitcher who can be at the top of that rotation with Garrett Crochet, with Brayan Bello pitching so well, Lucas Giolito, the Boston Red Sox are legitimate World Series contenders."
The Red Sox do play a brutally tough schedule between the All-Star break and trade deadline, but one has to imagine the winning streak has done enough heavy lifting to prevent a true fire sale. Of course, that doesn't rule out the possibility that a young outfielder could be traded to clear up a logjam, which might be part of the trade Passan hints at for a starting pitcher.
Of course, this is the same Red Sox front office that stunned baseball only a month ago by shipping superstar designated Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. None of us can ever say with full confidence that we know their next move, even Passan.
But with all the momentum on their side and the AL East there for the taking, it would be shocking at this point to see the Red Sox mess with the clubhouse by trading away a current All-Star.