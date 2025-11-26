Red Sox Insider Hints At Boston's Target After Sonny Gray Trade

What's next for the Boston Red Sox?

We've already seen one big deal get done and it's not even December yet. The Winter Meetings will begin on Dec. 7 and then there will be another roughly two months of action before teams begin Spring Training in February.

Boston added a starter it can pair with Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello in three-time All-Star Sonny Gray. This is a guy who finished second in the American League Cy Young Award voting in his last season in the American League in 2023 as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

What's next for Boston?

Sep 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Gray is a star who will help the rotation. And now, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that the team is now "shifting" its attention to adding an impact bat.

"It is November 25 and there is a ton of winter left," Cotillo wrote on X. "The market has barely moved. With that said, early indications from sources: Red Sox shifting their attention to an impact bat at this juncture while not ruling out further pitching additions as the offseason continues."

Cotillo dug deeper in a column about the Gray acquisition and noted that Boston won't rule out another pitcher, but now the team is "less likely" to pursue one of the other top hurlers available.

"It would be unwise for Breslow to come out and say that Gray will be his club’s big-ticket rotation addition for the winter considering how many top free agent and trade options remain available and the uncertainties surrounding their markets," Cotillo wrote. "But the early sense people around the league are getting is that the Gray move makes the Red Sox less likely to pursue another big-name starter this winter considering the need to commit significant resources to the lineup before Opening Day.

"'I think the focus shifts to an impact bat but another pitching acquisition isn’t out of the question,' said one source with knowledge of the club’s plans."

Boston's next move should be obvious: re-signing Alex Bregman. This is a topic that has been discussed over and over again. Fans have taken notice as well, as shown through the response to Bregman changing his Instagram profile photo wearing a Red Sox jersey.

If the Red Sox could ink a deal with Bregman quickly, that would already make for a successful offseason.

