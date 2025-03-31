Kristian Campbell's Red Sox Extension Dollar Amount Predicted By Columnist
Boston Red Sox rising star rookie Kristian Campbell is expected to sign a contract extension soon, but for how much money?
Campbell exceeded expectations in Boston’s first series of the season versus the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Most 22-year-olds in Campbell’s position would be overcome by nerves, but Campbell conquered those nerves and went 6-for-14 at the plate in the series with a laser home run and two walks.
Defensively, Campbell started three games at second base and one game in left field, where he nearly made a Superman-style diving catch on the first ball hit to him as a Major League outfielder.
Amid Campbell’s debut games in the bigs, reports surfaced on Friday night that Campbell’s reps are negotiating terms of an extension with the Red Sox front office.
On Sunday, MassLive’s Sean McAdam outlined what Campbell’s new contract might look like during a new episode of the “Fenway Rundown” podcast co-hosted by McAdam and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.
“This is not going to be a $200 million deal,” McAdam said.
“It's probably going to be in the neighborhood of $50 million where (the Red Sox) buy out a year or two of free agency and it averages somewhere in that $7 (million), $8 (million), $9 million salary for the length of it, which any team, particularly a big market club like the Red Sox, can absorb and live with, even if it crashes and the player is a complete failure, which I don't think anyone expects of Kristian Campbell.”
The start of the season couldn’t have gone much better for Campbell. He got his career off to a hot start with his family in the stands watching.
Campbell has looked more comfortable than expected at the plate early on, and he’s bound to feel even more secure on the diamond once his new deal is finalized.
