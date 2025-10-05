Latest Alex Bregman Free Agency Buzz Makes No Sense For Red Sox's Star
The Boston Red Sox won the Alex Bregman sweepstakes last offseason when they inked him to a massive $120 million deal. But Bregman's contract came with an opt out clause after the first year.
Considering how well the superstar played in his first season with the Red Sox, it's almost guaranteed that he decides to opt out and head back to free agency in the offseason. If this happens, there should be at least five to eight teams aggressively pursuing him. But who would the favorites be? Who are darkhorse candidates to land him?
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently listed the rival New York Yankees as one of the top 10 suitors for Bregman if he hits free agency this offseason, but this speculation makes no sense for either party.
Yankees-Alex Bregman free agency speculation makes no sense
"The New York Yankees made their trade deadline swing for Ryan McMahon, who platooned at third base with Amed Rosario down the stretch," Kline wrote. "With McMahon still under contract for two more years and Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second, the Yankees aren't the most natural Bregman fit on paper.
"But when if New York decides to cut bait with struggling shortstop Anthony Volpe? McMahon and Chisholm are both capable of handling shortstop reps, which would open up a spot for Bregman. This is improbable, but the Yankees are equipped with the necessary spending power and a singular motivation to undermine the Red Sox."
The idea of Bregman to the Yankees seemed to make a little bit of sense last offseason, but New York reportedly didn't even consider the idea. This offseason, the idea makes even less sense for a few reasons.
First of all, if you watch any at-bat of Bregman's in the Bronx, he's heavily booed by the fans. The Yankees faithful haven't forgiven him for his part in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal from nearly a decade ago. The Yankees would struggle to add a player who the fan base obviously hates.
Bregman likely wouldn't want to be a part of the Yankees' organization after years of animosity either. New York didn't welcome him to the Bronx during the recent postseason series. The team likely wouldn't welcome him to the city, even if it came as a member on the roster.
The idea doesn't make any sense, but it's going to continue to be speculated because the Yankees have money and a need for a third baseman.
